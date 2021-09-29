CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Crocodile-Faced Hell Heron” Dinosaur Among Two New Spinosaurids Discovered

By Francesca Benson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo dinosaur species previously unknown to science have been identified after an analysis of over 50 bones collected on the beaches of the Isle of Wight, England. These dinosaurs are spinosaurids, closely related to the humongous predator Spinosaurus. The researchers on the new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, estimate that these newly identified predatory species were about 9 meters (29.5 feet) long.

