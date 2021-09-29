CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal: Cristiano Ronaldo snatches dramatic late Champions League victory for United

By Charlotte Marsh
SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo snatched a dramatic late victory for Manchester United, beating Villarreal 2-1 on his record-breaking 178th Champions League appearance. There were plenty of eyes on United heading into the fixture, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side losing three of their last four games, including the Group F opener against Young Boys two weeks ago. They also faced the side that beat them in the Europa League final four months ago.

