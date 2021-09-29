Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal: Cristiano Ronaldo snatches dramatic late Champions League victory for United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United happened with surprising speed toward the end of the transfer window in the summer, with the former Juventus man seeming to be on the verge of a switch to rivals Man City at one stage.That then all changed in a matter of hours, as Ronaldo moved back to Old Trafford instead - and he has quickly hit the ground running in terms of goalscoring, with three in three Premier League starts so far and another two in two Champions League games.And the rapid turnaround in Ronaldo’s summer move happened in a surprising location: not...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO