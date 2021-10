Liverpool midfielder Thiago has been ruled out until the international break with a calf injury and will miss the club’s key matches against Porto in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League next week. The Spain international was expected to return following this Saturday’s trip to Brentford after he sustained the problem in last week’s home win over Crystal Palace. But the 30-year-old is now unlikely to feature until after the upcoming international window, which begins after Liverpool’s home match against City next Sunday. “It’s not 100 per cent clear when Thiago will be back,” Jurgen Klopp...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO