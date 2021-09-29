CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic: World No 1 withdraws from Indian Wells tournament

SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 20-time major winner has not played since he missed out on completing the calendar Grand Slam with defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final earlier this month. Djokovic, 34, is a five-time...

Related
Tennis World Usa

Young Novak Djokovic jokes: 'Girl in my box is a Miss Universe of 2006'

Competing at the Masters Cup in Shanghai for the second straight year, Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Potro and Nikolay Davydenko to secure the semi-final berth. In the last round-robin encounter, Novak lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 39 minutes, suffering his third loss to the Frenchman on an indoor court that fall.
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells

Sept 29 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's Indian Wells tournament, organisers said on Wednesday. "I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!," Djokovic said in a statement.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'It is the year of Novak Djokovic', says top analyst

Just eight days after losing the US Open final and missing a chance to win a calendar Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic has earned a ranking milestone on Monday. The 20-time Major winner became the fifth player since the start of the ATP rankings in 1973 with 700 weeks in the top 10, joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi on the exclusive roster.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.The world number one has won the tournament five times, but has decided to pull out this time around.Djokovic has already claimed the Australian Open French Open and Wimbledon titles this season but fell short of completing a calendar sweep of the majors when he was beaten in the US Open final by Daniil Medvedev earlier this month.I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year! @BNPPARIBASOPEN— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 29, 2021The Serbian said on Twitter: “I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!”Tournament director Tommy Haas said: “We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall.“We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”
TENNIS
Mashed

The Unexpected Reason For Why Novak Djokovic Eats Grass

A big part of childhood is eating weird things: dirt, grass, dandelions, earthworms. Fortunately, none of these are particularly dangerous, especially as a one-time occurrence, but why is grass on this list at all? Why is it weird? What makes it so different from eating a bowl of lettuce?. Well,...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis expert explains why Novak Djokovic is the GOAT

Novak Djokovic's 2021 will go down in history as a legendary year, although the number 1 ATP was unable to embellish it with the 'Calendar Grand Slam' Just one step away from the historic milestone, physical and mental fatigue prevented Nole from becoming the second man in the Open Era to win the four majors in the same season.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Anxieties for Novak Djokovic as his 2021 season is fading

"I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells...my favorite place to go..." the no. 1 ATP player, Novak Djokovic had said on his Twitter page after withdrawing from the BNP Paribas tournament. He had been struggling with many situations on tour and off that not participating at the 'Desert event' might be in his best interest.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I see myself in Novak Djokovic

A.C. Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a great admiration for Novak Djokovic as he insists the 20-time Grand Slam champion is like him. Ibrahimovic is a quite a character but he has been one of the best players at his position over the last 15 years. Though Ibrahimovic represents Sweden,...
TENNIS

