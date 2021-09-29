Wintrust Business Lunch 9/29/21: Why you should care about the debt ceiling, how the auto industry is handling the global chip shortage, and a tennis festival comes to Chicago’s South Side
Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the market volatility over the last couple of weeks, the likelihood we see interest rates rising soon, how supply chain issues are impacting the economy, and the debt ceiling stand-off in D.C. Segment 2: Dale...wgnradio.com
