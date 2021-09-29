FOX 32 sports anchor Lou Canellis: ‘It’s really tough for the city of Chicago to keep the Bears at Soldier Field considering what the stadium is right now’
Lou Canellis, sports anchor and Bears Insider for FOX 32, joins Anna to talk about the possibility that the Bears move out of Soldier Field and to a new home in Arlington Heights. Also joining Anna is Jon Greenberg, senior columnist, The Athletic, who broke the story on the Bears signing a purchase agreement for the Arlington Park property.wgnradio.com
Comments / 0