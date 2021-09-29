'Unmitigated disaster' — Republicans attack Biden's defense of Afghan pullout

It goes without saying that last August was the most testing period of Joe Biden’s presidency. Coming into August, Biden consistently had positive net approval ratings of around 10% throughout his tenure. But during the fall of the Afghan government and the spread of the Delta variant, his approval ratings took a massive hit, falling rapidly into the negatives for the first time of his presidency. It was one of the most rapid changes in political sentiment, in any direction, in many years.

