'Unmitigated disaster' — Republicans attack Biden's defense of Afghan pullout

By Phil Stewart, Patricia Zengerle, Reuters
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, appear at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Reuters) — WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. lawmakers tried on Wednesday to pick apart President Joe Biden's defense of his withdrawal from Afghanistan as they attacked his judgment and honesty during a second day of contentious Congressional hearings with Pentagon leaders.

