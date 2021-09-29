CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marketing

UMI MAY BLOG: Heat Up Summer Marketing With UMI

QSR Web
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather is getting warmer, the sun is out, and new marketing trends are HOT! Advertising tactics are never at a standstill - each month and season brings new opportunities and strategies to optimize your budget and resources. There are major holidays approaching, travel patterns are changing, businesses are opening back up, and it may be time for a product refresh. Finish up your spring cleaning, and get ready for a new quarter and season!

www.qsrweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
E! News

Coach Is Having a Secret Sale With Items Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHOPPING
freightwaves.com

Get them before they’re gone: 4 products to buy before holiday craze

At this point, nearly everyone is familiar with the global supply chain issues that we just can’t seem to shake. Earlier this month, Modern Shipper wrote about how those hiccups are causing delays that will reach as far into the future as the holiday season and why you should do your winter holiday shopping ASAP. That hasn’t changed, but some products figure to be more scarce on the shelves than others.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umi#Marketing Strategies#Marketing Plan#Social Media Marketing#Mother S Day#Veterans
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time to...
SHOPPING
96.5 The Rock

Holiday Shopping, Shipping and Shortages In 2021

It looks like Christmas 2021 shopping will be a bit different, especially with shipping and shortages. Retail experts are anticipating what holiday shoppers can expect in 2021. Many are already counting down the days to Christmas and gift shopping is something that’s on a lot of consumers’ minds. The pandemic...
SHOPPING
Crescent-News

Canning Up Summer’s Bounty

A garden full of goodies is the best way to end your summer. This is where the work of growing ends and the work of eating begins. Some of your bounty you’ll eat immediately, served fresh or cooked, but other produce you can put up for the long winter ahead. Here are some tips for enjoying your garden’s treasures all year round.
AGRICULTURE
myrecipes.com

Amazon's Early Holiday Deals Are Packed with Kitchen and Home Discounts—Including a Set of Wusthof Knives for Only $24

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It may only be the beginning of October, but the holiday season is already fast approaching. To celebrate the impending shopping season, Amazon launched a slew of deals in just about every category, whether you're looking to gift a fancy set of knives or snag discounted furniture. With the help of Amazon, you'll be able to actually get all of your holiday shopping done early—no last-minute scrambling required.
SHOPPING
SPY

Stay Hydrated and Spruce Up Your Nightstand With a Bedside Water Carafe

There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night absolutely parched, only to reach for an empty water bottle. Rather than stumbling into the kitchen when you’re half-awake, invest in a stylish yet practical bedside water carafe. They’re kinder to the environment than single-use plastic water bottles and can make all the difference in helping you sleep more soundly. Using a carafe means a larger water capacity and fewer refills throughout the night. You can also bring it into the dining room during mealtime. Many bedside carafes come with cups that double as lids, nestling inside the carafes,...
LIFESTYLE
QSR Web

Delivery wars heat up as services turn to OOH advertising

The delivery service wars — battles between DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub — have been raging for several years as each brand jockeys for position as the leading food delivery provider. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, popularity in delivery services skyrocketed as people stayed home to avoid getting the virus. Consumers felt...
INDUSTRY
QSR Web

ANY SIZE, ANY SHAPE, ANYWHERE

When it comes to multi-unit franchise marketing, there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach. UMI knows that not all franchise locations are cast from the same mold. From windows to floor plans to aisle width, sizes vary. Shapes vary. Needs vary. You need point of purchase solutions with the flexibility to adapt to the needs of your space, no matter how many locations your brand operates. And if you're trying to manage marketing operations from headquarters, without having truly established your diverse locations as individual units, you've lost the battle before it's even begun.
ECONOMY
QSR Web

Consumers still hungry for deals, coupons

More than half, 60%, of shoppers are looking for more coupons, discounts and deals to offset higher prices across shopping categories such as apparel, groceries and dining. Nearly half (45%) are switching brands to save money, while 53% are shopping at multiple stores to find the best price. Those are...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy