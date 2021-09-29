Eagles Nest residents unhappy with ATVs on township roads

EAGLES NEST TOWNSHIP— As ATV use increases in the North Country, some residents here are crying foul. That’s especially true in the wake of the annual Ride and Rally sponsored by the ATV Association of Minnesota and the Prospectors Trail group, which brought large numbers of riders to the area Sept. 17-19. “We’re in growing pains with ATVs, just like we saw with snowmobiles in the early days,” acknowledged state Rep. Rob Ecklund during a Sept. 21 meeting of the Eagles Nest Town Board. Ecklund was present, in part, to address concerns raised by residents here about ATV trails that had suddenly appeared in the township without input from the community.