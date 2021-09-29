Lynnwood City Council reviews city codes for new DBS department, discusses pet licensing

The Lynnwood City Council held a public hearing Monday night regarding changes to the city’s municipal codes concerning the new Development and Business Services Department. Last year, the council approved creating the Department of Development and Business Services (DBS), which combined city services previously provided by four entities: community development, economic development, the fire marshal’s office, and public works development services. During its brief Sept. 27 business meeting, the council invited the public to provide input on an ordinance that would change city code language to reflect the new department.