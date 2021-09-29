CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Benton Central Jr-Sr High Sch 3 – 1

By Admin
lebanonathletics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LHS Girls Soccer team travelled to Benton Central in varsity only action last night. The Lady Tigers fell 1-3 in windy conditions on a field that played quickly due to its smaller size, firmness and turf. While the Lady Tigers took the game to the Lady Bisons of Benton Central for the first 20 minutes or so, they could not find the opening goal and the second counterattack proved effective for the Lady Bisons with their first goal of the match from their first shot on goal.

lebanonathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Ursuline Down I-95

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Ursuline down I-95 empty handed Saturday. The team dominated its opponent at Nugent winning 6-0. “Rye came out strong in their night game against Ursuline,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Annabelle Thomas opened the scoring with a beautiful assist from Hannah Bertisch. Maddy Walsh followed with a goal off an assist from Bowyn Brown. The combination was powerful because both Thomas and Walsh scored a second goal off assists from Brown and Bertisch.”
RYE, NY
Garden City News

Girls Varsity Soccer notches another league win in week 2

Garden City Lady Trojans soccer kicked off week two of play with a non-league game against Kellenberg at home on Saturday, September 18th. The teams battled it out neck and neck ending in a 4-3 loss for Garden City. Junior Maya Costa kicked off scoring 27 minutes into the first half. Kellenberg immediately answered tying the game 1-1. Kellenberg scored again almost a minute later putting them in the lead 2-1. Junior Devon Etienne protected the net in the first half. In the second half, Kellenberg scored only four minutes into the half widening their lead to 3-1. Not to be deterred, Garden City fought hard scoring two goals within the first ten minutes of the half — the first goal by freshman Chloe Benik, assist by Maya Costa, and the second goal by junior Maya Costa, assisted by junior Catherine Hayes. The score would remain tied at 3-3 until deep into the half with Kellenberg scoring the final goal of the game for a 4-3 victory. The strong defensive line of senior captain Caitlin McNaboe, senior captain Samantha Mejia, senior captain Renee Gollisz, senior Kaylin Kufs, senior Bianca Trunfio, junior Ariana Bransfield and junior Megan McQuaid, along with saves by keeper junior Annie Cunningham, kept Kellenberg at bay the remainder of the game.
GARDEN CITY, NY
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer falls to Holland Christian 3 – 1

In a big cross-town rivalry game, Holland fell to Holland Christian at home 3-1. Holland Christian got on the board just 4 mintues into the match, but Holland countered when Levi Honderd assisted to Timo Phillips to tie the game at 1-1. After halftime, Holland Christian scored two early on, and Holland could not keep up. “Holland Christian is an excellent team,” said Holland coach Hector Garcia. “We played hard and showed a lot of heart, but we could not keep pace. We will learn from this and prepare for our end-of-season tournaments.” Holland is now 10-3-2. In Junior Varsity action, Holland JV lost to Holland Christian 5-2. The junior varsity is now 9-3-1.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Sch#Lhs#The Lady Bisons
titansathletics.org

Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Amherst Steele

The Berea-Midpark Girls’ Varsity Volleyball team fell in a straight-set loss versus Amherst Steele on Tuesday night. On offense, Faith Kingsley led the Titans with 14 kills. Taliyah Kent and Lauren Lantow each added five kills for the Titans. In the assists category, Allison Reilly led the squad with 21.
SPORTS
farmerpublishing.com

East Atchison jr. high and jr. varsity football

East Atchison’s Jacob Stanton leaps over a Mound City defender to gain yards for the Wolves in the junior high football game September 27. The game was extremely high scoring for junior high, with the final outcome being Mound City 82 to East Atchison 62. Wolves take a bite out...
MOUND CITY, MO
greencastleathletics.com

Girls Varsity Soccer beat WIC leader Edgewood in shootout.

Tonight the Tiger Cubs picked up their 4th WIC conference win over undefeated and league leading Edgewood. Edgewood came in with a record of 10-4 overall and 5-0 in WIC conference play. In a game that saw a short delay due to lighting issues, the Tiger Cubs took control in the 2nd half stringing together multiple passes and turning back the fast Edgewood attack.
SOCCER
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Hathaway Brown 2 – 0

The junior Lady Comets travelled to Shaker Heights on a beautiful Saturday and came away with a convincing 2-0 win over the Blazers of Hathaway Brown. The Comets would have one way traffic most of the game but the Hathaway Brown defense and goalkeeper would stand strong and keep the game at 0-0 until Maddie Gates would score a pair of goals in the second half to put the game away.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
whitestationscroll.net

Girls soccer team plunges into an all varsity comeback season

Shouts of victory and the thuds of cleats on grass fill the air alongside the distant shriek of a whistle. While these occurrences are normal for any Lady Spartans soccer game, this season is anything but. Coming from a year without a season and plunging into an only varsity one presents a plethora of challenges and emotions, but due to a closely bonded team and a vast amount of personal growth, this season remains full of potential.
SOCCER
ladailypost.com

Topper Girls Varsity Soccer Team Beats Socorro

Jenny Gao makes a great defensive play to clear the ball. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Tirryn Sutherland is all smiles after her goal in the first half. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The Los Alamos High School Topper girls varsity soccer team hosted Socorro Tuesday at Sullivan Field. The...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Eastchester Back West

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Eastchester back west on Wednesday, winning 3-1 at home. “After Rye’s overtime tie in their first match with Eastchester, Rye’s plan was to come out strong and attack hard,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “After a solid warm up, Rye quickly moved the ball around the field, creating many scoring opportunities.”
EASTCHESTER, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Drives Mamaroneck Down the Post Road

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer drove Mamaroneck down the Post Road Friday, taking a win from our sound shore neighbor, the undefeated AA Tigers, 1-0. “Rye’s Hannah Bertisch found the back of the net early of a perfect cross from Mali Whie in the first 8 minutes of the game,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Rye continued to move the ball around the field creating other scoring opportunities.”
MAMARONECK, NY
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Senior Spotlight: Claire Casey

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Claire Casey of the Girls Varsity Soccer Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Claire and her life on and off the field.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
lebanonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer ties Frankfort 1 – 1

Lebanon girls JV soccer team took on the Frankfort Hotdogs last night in their last season game. It was a tough game last night. The frankfort hotdogs kept the ball in our middle section of the field for majority of the game. They were able to get the ball slipped in behind our back line and get a goal in. However, the LHS tigers did not let that one goal shut them down. They came back playing harder and was able to move the ball up the field and multiple shots off but none of them connected. The frankfort hotdogs fouled in their own 18 box and we were given a penalty kick.
SOCCER
lebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Finishes Conference on a High Note

The boys varsity soccer team traveled to Southmont Tuesday night to close out their conference season with a 2-0 victory. The Tigers finish with a 4-3 record, good enough for at least a share of 4th place in conference. Lebanon was able to control much of the game, but were...
SOCCER
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Team falls to Medina Senior 4 – 1

The Bees scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the first half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. The Bees would score again midway through the second half off of a penalty kick. Medina would score a fourth goal off of a diving deflection by the Royalton goalkeeper...
MEDINA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy