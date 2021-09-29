Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Benton Central Jr-Sr High Sch 3 – 1

Garden City Lady Trojans soccer kicked off week two of play with a non-league game against Kellenberg at home on Saturday, September 18th. The teams battled it out neck and neck ending in a 4-3 loss for Garden City. Junior Maya Costa kicked off scoring 27 minutes into the first half. Kellenberg immediately answered tying the game 1-1. Kellenberg scored again almost a minute later putting them in the lead 2-1. Junior Devon Etienne protected the net in the first half. In the second half, Kellenberg scored only four minutes into the half widening their lead to 3-1. Not to be deterred, Garden City fought hard scoring two goals within the first ten minutes of the half — the first goal by freshman Chloe Benik, assist by Maya Costa, and the second goal by junior Maya Costa, assisted by junior Catherine Hayes. The score would remain tied at 3-3 until deep into the half with Kellenberg scoring the final goal of the game for a 4-3 victory. The strong defensive line of senior captain Caitlin McNaboe, senior captain Samantha Mejia, senior captain Renee Gollisz, senior Kaylin Kufs, senior Bianca Trunfio, junior Ariana Bransfield and junior Megan McQuaid, along with saves by keeper junior Annie Cunningham, kept Kellenberg at bay the remainder of the game.

