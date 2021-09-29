Milwaukee Bucks: Reactions to bringing back Elijah Bryant for camp

The Milwaukee Bucks have added another name to their training camp roster as they return to normalcy ahead of preseason action. As first reported by The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, the Bucks have signed Elijah Bryant to a camp deal. It will essentially be like Bryant never left as he spent the entire postseason with the team, having won a championship in his lone season. This news comes just a few short days after Bryant was waived by the Bucks, but it appears that they never intended for him to get one foot out the door.