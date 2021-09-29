Milwaukee Bucks Trivia: Inaugural Edition

Every single move that the Milwaukee Bucks have made over the past several years has revolved around winning an NBA championship. To narrow things down, this past year has been an eventful one as the clock seemed to be ticking on the Bucks for many different reasons. After consecutive letdowns in the postseason, 2020-21 was the season that this team needed to break the spell and win it all, which they ultimately did, having rewritten the script. The front office made a slew of moves over the past year to help the franchise reach this glory, but three stand out above the others.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO