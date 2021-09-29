CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Tri-Cities Airport Welcomes New Airline Flying to Reno-Tahoe for $49

By Patti Banner
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever needed an excuse to go on vacation, a pandemic is it! As our Tri-Cities are growing, the airport in Pasco is also expanding. A popular west coast vacation destination has been added to the line up of flights each week. ExpressJet Airlines will launch three new flights weekly to Reno-Tahoe International Airport beginning October 24th. The service will be marketed using the name aha!, a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines.

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

New Reno-based air service Aha! launching with $49 introductory fares to eight cities

Reno travel is poised for an “Aha!” moment this fall as a new air service debuts in The Biggest Little City in October. Aha! — a play on “air, hotel and adventure” — will be flying to eight destinations in the Western United States from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which will serve as the airline’s home base. Aha! is the rebooted leisure brand of Atlanta-based ExpressJet Airlines, which shut down operations in 2020 after it lost its contract to operate regional flights for United Airlines as a United Express carrier.
RENO, NV
Inside the Magic

Delta Airlines Officially Proposes a NEW No-Fly List For Unruly Passengers

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both domestic and international travel have become challenging for reasons that most airline passengers could never have fathomed before 2020. For example, due to federal mass transit mandates, all passengers over the age of 2 are required to wear face masks throughout their flights, except when actively eating or drinking — this is very similar to the mask regulations followed by Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, who adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Aspen#Expressjet Airlines#Visitrenotahoe Com#Kapp Kvew
KESQ News Channel 3

New airlines and routes added at Palm Springs International Airport

The Palm Springs International Airport has began taking off with new airlines and routes across and out of the country this week. Among those new flights and airlines are: Southwest - Sacramento, Dallas Love, Portland, Chicago MDWFlair Airlines - Vancouver, Toronto, EdmontonAllegiant - Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, ProvoAlaska - Austin, San JoseJet Blue - Fort The post New airlines and routes added at Palm Springs International Airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
MySanAntonio

Routes: New Reno-Tahoe airline, pilots' holiday travel warning + SFO-Hong Kong, AA/UA, more

In this week’s developments, a new regional carrier will start flying later this month from Reno-Tahoe Airport to eight destinations in California, Oregon, and Washington State; pilot unions at American and Southwest suggest that holiday flight schedules could be affected if they don’t get exemptions from vaccine mandates; Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduces a bill requiring domestic passenger vaccinations or negative COVID tests; Singapore Airlines will bring back SFO-Hong Kong flights next month; international route news from JetBlue, Turkish Airlines, KLM, Delta, Icelandair, Air New Zealand and Qantas; Thailand will end quarantine requirement for vaccinated foreigners in November; American Airlines has a new code-sharing partner in India and United adds one in South Africa; European start-up Norse Atlantic wants to fly to Ontario, Calif.; Avelo adds Burbank-Tucson service; and the TSA reduces the cost of renewing PreCheck membership.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Should Airlines Share Their No-Fly Lists With Other Airlines?

No fewer than two senior vice presidents at Delta Air Lines sent memorandums to members of their teams in which they announced that the names of greater than 600 people who were banned from flying as passengers with the airline were submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States in 2021 as part of its Special Emphasis Enforcement Program — which was first issued on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 — in response to recent incidents which involved unruly passengers.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
96.7 KISS FM

Best Airlines Out of the Bozeman Airport

Traveling has been getting back to normal and the Bozeman Airport has been busier than ever. The Bozeman Airport has been adding flights from new and existing airlines and the sheer amount of destinations you can take any given day is awesome. The real question is, which airline can you...
BOZEMAN, MT
995qyk.com

Fly Through Tampa Airport This Holiday With New Express Lanes

Fly through Tampa Airport this holiday with new express lanes. Have your ticket on your phone? Have your carry-on luggage? That’s all you need to use the new TPA curbside express lanes opening in time for the holidays. TIA says the new lanes should be ready for Thanksgiving travel. They’ll...
TAMPA, FL
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield to Reno-Tahoe flight launches from Meadows Field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — ExpressJet Airlines announced the launch of short, nonstop flights between Bakersfield and Reno-Tahoe International Airport, starting Oct. 25, 2021. The airline will be operating under the name "aha!" Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Meadows Field Airport at 5 p.m. arriving in Reno-Tahoe...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond Airport adds new visitor information and welcome desk

Visit Central Oregon, the leading authority on all things travel-related in and around Central Oregon, is making access to regional information easier than ever with the opening of their new visitor information desk at the Redmond Airport (RDM). Located near baggage claim, the desk provides inbound travelers with a warm...
TRAVEL
centraloregondaily.com

New nonstop flight from Redmond to Reno-Tahoe starting Nov. 5

ExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha! is launching three new nonstop flights from the Redmond Municipal Airport to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport starting November 5, 2021. The airline said the flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing from RDM at 11:55 a.m. PT arriving at RNO at 1:16...
LIFESTYLE
cascadebusnews.com

aha! to Launch Nonstop Service from Redmond/Central Oregon to Reno-Tahoe International Airport

ExpressJet Airlines announced the launch of short, nonstop flights between Redmond/Central Oregon and Reno-Tahoe International Airport, starting November 5, 2021. Convenient Nonstop Flights = More Vacations and Trips. Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Redmond Municipal Airport at 11:55am PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 1:16pm PT. The...
REDMOND, OR
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno airport to offer direct flights to Reno-Tahoe starting in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Yosemite International Airport will begin offering regular service to the Reno and Tahoe area starting later in 2021, aha! airlines announced Wednesday. The announcement comes five months after Southwest Airlines kicked off its inaugural flights to and from Fresno with three daily flights servicing Las...
FRESNO, CA
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa airport gains nonstop connection to Europe through new airline

Tampa Bay is regaining its connection to Europe in December with the launch of new nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany. The connection is major news for the travel industry as Tampa lost its international flights due to travel restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic. The connection to Germany will be through Eurowings Discover, the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, the Tampa International Airport announced. The four-times-per-week service, set to begin Dec. 16, is Eurowings’ first flight to the U.S. Eurowings Discover will offer flights to Tampa on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays year-round. The flights will be approximately nine hours and 10 minutes from Tampa to Frankfurt and 10 hours and 55 minutes from Frankfurt to Tampa. More information on the flights can be found here.
TAMPA, FL
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
763
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy