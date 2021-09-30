CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly woman dies after car goes over barrier in crash on Southwest Freeway

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL8UQ_0cCCKLsO00 An elderly woman is dead after the car she was in reportedly flew off an overpass near downtown Houston, authorities say.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon along the inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at McGowen. One vehicle was driving southbound on Hamilton and a second vehicle was heading eastbound on Pierce Street, when one of them ran a red light, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

In the incident, the car that was on Hamilton crossed over the barrier and went onto the Southwest Freeway, landing on the embankment of the highway.

All lanes were shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

An elderly woman who was in the car that crossed over the barrier was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the DA's office said. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized as well in unknown condition.

The second vehicle involved remained on the main road. Both drivers involved were evaluated for intoxication, but authorities said there are no signs to indicate that factor.

At this time, it's still unclear which of the vehicles involved ran the red light and why.

