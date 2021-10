Britney Spears has filed a motion to immediately remove and suspend her father, Jamie, from her conservatorship.In light of the allegations in the documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, the singer’s lawyer has called for Jamie Spears to be suspended “no later than” 29 September with a termination of the conservatorship to follow.The supplemental filing references reporting by The New York Times for the documentary which alleges that Spears was being monitored by a security company hired without her knowledge by her father.The reporting also alleges that Spears’ father was in charge of a surveillance set up that monitored the “Toxic”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO