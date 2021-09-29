CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart recruiting strategy by Juwan Howard to get two C prospects on campus

By Von Lozon
Maize n Brew
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the discussions on this week’s Future Brew revolves around how Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard was able to get two 2022 big men on campus at the same time last weekend — four-star commit Tarris Reed and five-star Yohan Traore. Von and Stephen discuss how that move could go a long way in Traore’s recruitment, and how it was vital to speak with both of them on how they’d be utilized together in Ann Arbor.

