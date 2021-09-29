CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Weston McKennie on USMNT squad for World Cup qualifiers; Pulisic, Reyna out due to injuries

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, United States men's national soccer team, Christian Pulisic, FIFA World Cup, Chelsea F.C., Gyasi Zardes, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams. Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna have been left off the United States men's national team roster for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to injury, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Wednesday.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Huge questions surround USMNT roster for World Cup qualifiers

The USMNT have three huge World Cup qualifiers coming up in October, but there are so many big questions swirling around their roster. From injury issues with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna to possible travel restrictions and plenty of selection dilemmas, there is a lot going on right now. USMNT...
MLS
Daily Herald

Injured Pulisic, Reyna left off US roster, McKennie returns

NEW YORK -- Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the U.S. roster for the next three World Cup qualifiers because of injuries, and Weston McKennie returned after being dropped for two games for violating team COVID-19 protocols. Pulisic, the team's star attacker, has been sidelined since spraining an...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Weston McKennie will start for USMNT vs Jamaica

United States men’s national team Gregg Berhalter says that Weston McKennie will start against Jamaica in his return to the fold following his dismissal from the squad during the last international break. Projected USMNT lineup | 5 key questions ]. The Juventus midfielder will be a key part of a...
MLS
theScore

McKennie to start for United States against Jamaica

Los Angeles, Oct 6, 2021 (AFP) - Weston McKennie will start for the United States in their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Thursday, a month after being kicked out of the squad for breaching Covid-19 protocols, USA coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed. Juventus midfielder McKennie was dropped for last...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Giovanni Reyna
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Gregg Berhalter
NBC Sports

Christian Pulisic remains out with injury

Christian Pulisic is stepping up his return from injury, but he won’t be ready for Saturday’s Premier League title clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, as Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the USMNT star’s ankle injury is not yet fully recovered. “Christian Pulisic is still out,” Tuchel said during his pre-match...
UEFA
ESPN

Messi, Dybala in Argentina's World Cup qualifying squad despite injuries

Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala have been included in the Argentina squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite injury concerns for both players. The two players had been doubtful because of injuries but both are on the 30-man list selected by coach Lionel Scaloni for matches againt Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru.
MLS
chatsports.com

USMNT October World Cup qualifying roster revealed

The United States Men’s National Team has three important matches coming up next week, and head coach Gregg Berhalter is calling in a big squad. Today, the 27-man USMNT roster was released for World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in Austin, an away match in Panama, and closing out in Columbus against Costa Rica.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#Fifa World Cup#Pulisic#Chelsea F C#Juventus
chatsports.com

Crew’s Gyasi Zardes called up to USMNT for World Cup qualifying

Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes will trade the black and gold for red, white and blue in October. The Crew’s joint top goal scorer was called up by for the United States Men’s National Team upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Zardes missed out on the September matches but is poised to play over this international break.
MLS
chatsports.com

Miles Robinson, George Bello called into USMNT for October World Cup Qualifiers

Atlanta United defenders Miles Robinson and George Bello have once again been called in to the United State Men’s National team for its trio of World Cup Qualifiers from October 7 to October 13, announced by U.S. Soccer Wednesday. We keep moving, #OnlyForward. Gregg Berhalter has named a 27-player roster...
MLS
Bleacher Report

Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna Not Included on USMNT's October Qualifying Roster

Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the United States men's national team roster ahead of the squad's three 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October. Reyna is still dealing with the right hamstring strain he suffered on national team duty earlier this month. Likewise, Pulisic remains out after injuring his ankle while playing for the USMNT. Coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters it's "unlikely" either will be a late addition to the squad.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
wsau.com

Soccer-Dybala out of Argentina squad due to injury

(Reuters) – Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been ruled out of Argentina’s squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury, the country’s soccer governing body said. Dybala was initially included in coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad announced on Monday but he will now miss their qualifiers against Paraguay (away),...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

How USMNT Is Applying Lessons Learned to October World Cup Qualifying Window

Everyone expected it to be hard. Everyone knew it was going to be a challenge. But the first window of Concacaf’s Octagonal World Cup qualifying competition was an eye-opening grind nevertheless. A schedule featuring three games in three countries—all across just seven days—evolved quickly into a battle of attrition for...
SOCCER
AFP

Abraham, Chilwell called up for England qualifiers

Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell were called into England's squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Abraham is back on the England scene for the first time in November 2020 after initially missing out when Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad was announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old has been in good form since leaving Chelsea for Roma in a £34 million ($46 million) deal in August. He has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's Serie A team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Slate

The USMNT’s Big Idea for Its Next World Cup Qualifiers

Where does the U.S. men’s national team go from here?. The Americans finished September’s three-game set of World Cup qualifiers with two draws and a win, earning five points and a tie for second in the standings. If World Cup qualifying ended today, the team would make it to the 2022 tournament. (World Cup qualifying is probably not going to end today, but considering we are still living in the fadeout of 2020’s final hammered chord, let’s never say never.) It’s a good place to be.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Refocused USMNT Light on Expectation Claims as World Cup Qualifying Resumes

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s been next to no discussion this week concerning point totals or targets, big-picture goals or evolution. Nobody’s talking about making statements to the rest of Concacaf, reflecting on Couva or envisioning Qatar. The U.S. men’s national team tried that a month ago. It didn’t feel right...
MLS
AFP

Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds. However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Roberto Martinez exclusive: My ideal job is being able to build a team long-term

In the life of Roberto Martinez, the past few months have been interesting to say the least. Having led Belgium into Euro 2020 amid external claims that it was the last chance for the country's 'Golden Generation' to win a major trophy, Martinez and his players came up short, losing to eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy