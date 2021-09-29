Enbridge says Line 3 oil pipeline complete, will be in service on Oct. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Enbridge Energy said its Line 3 oil pipeline is "substantially complete" and will be operational on Friday, Oct. 1. The 1,097-mile-long pipeline replaces an aging pipeline built in the 1960s. Once in service, it will carry tar sands oil and regular crude oil from Alberta, Canada across North Dakota and Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin, restoring the pipeline to its full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day, Enbridge said in a statement.www.fox10phoenix.com
