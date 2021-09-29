CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enbridge says Line 3 oil pipeline complete, will be in service on Oct. 1

By Allie Johnson
fox10phoenix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Enbridge Energy said its Line 3 oil pipeline is "substantially complete" and will be operational on Friday, Oct. 1. The 1,097-mile-long pipeline replaces an aging pipeline built in the 1960s. Once in service, it will carry tar sands oil and regular crude oil from Alberta, Canada across North Dakota and Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin, restoring the pipeline to its full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day, Enbridge said in a statement.

OilPrice.com

Line 5 Oil Pipeline Battle Goes International

Canada has invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty to seek bilateral negotiations with the United States over the future of the Line 5 oil pipeline, which has caused a bitter legal dispute between the state of Michigan and pipeline operator Enbridge. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the director of the state’s...
MinnPost

Line 3 oil flowing but Enbridge has major construction cleanup work ahead

Enbridge really embracing that “drain the swamp” rhetoric. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “Oil started flowing through the newly built Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota on Friday, bringing closure to one chapter of the large and bitterly disputed construction project. … Now comes a new one: cleaning up the mess left behind. … Forced by state regulators, Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge has launched a major cleanup effort in Clearwater County to repair the aquifer crews punctured during construction in January. Artesian groundwater has been welling up for more than eight months near this rural community, wasting at least 24 million gallons and threatening to dry out two rare and protected wetland areas nearby called fens.”
pineknotnews.com

Enbridge says Line 3 is up and ready for use

Enbridge announced this week that it has completed its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project across Minnesota. It expected to begin running tar sands oil from Edmonton to Superior today. The 1,097-mile-long pipeline has a thicker-walled pipe and Enbridge said the "completion ensures a safe, reliable supply of North...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Controversial Line 3 done; oil set to flow Friday, Enbridge says

Oil will begin flowing through the controversial new Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota on Friday after Enbridge announced that work on the controversial project is "substantially complete." The $3 billion-plus pipeline is a replacement for the 50-year-old Line 3, which is corroding and operating at half capacity. Construction of...
oilandgas360.com

Enbridge to start oil sands pipeline after years of delays

(Bloomberg) –A long-delayed Enbridge Inc. pipeline extending from Canada’s oil sands to the U.S. Midwest will enter service Friday after years of opposition from environmentalists and indigenous groups. The company said its Line 3 replacement project, which will nearly double the capacity of the older line, is substantially completed and...
The Independent

Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements

A massive cargo ship made a series of unusual movements while anchored in the closest spot to a Southern California oil pipeline that ruptured and sent crude washing up on beaches, according to data collected by a marine navigation service. The Coast Guard is investigating whether a ship anchor might have snagged and bent the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy, a Houston-based company that operates three offshore oil platforms south of Los Angeles The Associated Press reviewed more than two weeks of data from MarineTraffic, a navigation service that tracks radio signals from transponders that broadcast the locations of...
