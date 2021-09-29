Enbridge says Line 3 oil pipeline complete, will be in service on Oct. 1

Enbridge really embracing that “drain the swamp” rhetoric. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “Oil started flowing through the newly built Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota on Friday, bringing closure to one chapter of the large and bitterly disputed construction project. … Now comes a new one: cleaning up the mess left behind. … Forced by state regulators, Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge has launched a major cleanup effort in Clearwater County to repair the aquifer crews punctured during construction in January. Artesian groundwater has been welling up for more than eight months near this rural community, wasting at least 24 million gallons and threatening to dry out two rare and protected wetland areas nearby called fens.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO