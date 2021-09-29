CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Unvaccinated NBA Players

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles (CBSLA) – Retired NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivered a powerful message to the league suggesting that all unvaccinated players and staff should be removed from their teams. There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research," Abdul-Jabbar said in an article published in Rolling Stone.

