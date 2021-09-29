CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards GM says Russell Westbrook rejected the idea of a potential trade to Clippers before joining Lakers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn't demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Cl...

