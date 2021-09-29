CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

2021 EHS Homecoming Court

southeastsun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise High School celebrated homecoming Friday, Sept. 24, with the presentation of the 2021 Homecoming Court and a big win by the football team over the Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Vikings 64-29. Representing the school on the court were, from left, senior Jessica Powell, senior Bailey Byrd, Homecoming Queen Peyton Hooks, Homecoming King Aidan Knox, junior Jada Stoudmire, sophomore Maddie West and freshman Molly Marsh. (Photo by Henry Otto/Creative Media Images)

www.southeastsun.com

