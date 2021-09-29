CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dog the Bounty Hunter pitching TV show as he searches for Brian Laundrie: report

By Vincent Barone
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

Duane Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter, is reportedly pitching a new reality show while he attempts to track down Brian Laundrie — and some are questioning the timing of the show and his sudden burst of fame.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
nickiswift.com

Why Gabby Petito Got So Many Warnings About Brian Laundrie

From all outward appearances, Gabby Petito was living the dream life of a social media influencer when she embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She chronicled the couple's adventures on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where her followers can still admire aesthetically pleasing photos snapped during visits to scenic locations, like Mystic Hot Springs in Utah and the Monument Rocks landmark in Kansas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wild Wedding: Slashed Tires, Paint-Throwing Threats, and Family Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding to his sixth wife, Francie Frane, saw as much drama as one of his eponymous reality shows. One guest at the Colorado ceremony said their tires had been slashed. Another said that a “mysterious pungent odor” remained in their car long after the party of 100 people ended. The couple upped the number of security guards and guard dogs present after they received an anonymous threat of paint-throwing to ruin the bride’s dress. Dog’s daughters, 22-year-old Bonnie and 28-year-old Cecily, were not invited to the ceremony. A schism between Dog, legal name Duane Chapman, and daughters has widened in recent months after Bonnie and Cecily accused their father of cheating on their mother Beth and making racist and homophobic remarks. Chapman had promised never to remarry after Beth died in 2019. Bonnie said Frane traveled on a plane while knowing she was infected with COVID-19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Did Not Have to Report Gabby Petito Missing, Crucify Her Own Parents, Redditors Claim

Brian Laurie has been named a person of interest in the Gabby Petito missing person turned murdered girl case. Laurie has gone missing and the police has now already been searching for him for days, even though they are yet to charge them with actual murder. Instead, they're tracking him down for an unauthorized use of credit card. Still, It cannot be denied that there are many things going against Laurie in this case - that he will be tagged as the murderer when eventually found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Chapman
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he...
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

Brian Laundrie Search Update: Sketch Artist Gives Clues To Help Identify Gabby Petito's Fiancé

A famous sketch artist has released new portraits of Brian Laundrie which she thinks could help identify and locate Gabby Petito's fiancé. The extensive search for the 23-year-old has been going on for three weeks with no concrete clues about his whereabouts. Lois Gibson, who is arguably the world’s greatest forensic artist, shared six new sketches of what Laundrie might look like now on News Nation Now's "Banfield" show Monday. Gibson claimed it was likely that Laundrie might have done something to change his appearance in order to evade capture.
VISUAL ART
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito's YouTube video posted while Brian Laundrie left her in Utah to fly home to Florida

Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to parents since Fort De Soto camping trip. Speaking candidly about the case, Brian Laundrie's sister is giving new insight into the timeline ahead of his disappearance. Cassie Laundrie says she is just as frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else about Gabby Petito’s death and her brother’s disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bounty#Thinkfactory Media#Fbi#Accordig#Ulterio#Variety#A E#Audacy Com
enstarz.com

Gabby Petitio, Brian Laundrie Case Disrupted After SNL Mocks Dog the Bounty Hunter? Fans Fuming!

Fans reacted angrily to Saturday Night Live's mockery of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's case and Dog the Bounty Hunter's aid to the search. The investigation and search is still ongoing so many fans deemed the show's season 47 debut last night was too insensitive on this part. Some fans believe that someone should pay for making a skit out of the whole thing this soon.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Family Says She's Sending Them Signs From Beyond The Grave As Manhunt For 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie Heats Up

Gabby Petito may be gone, but she's still communicating with her family beyond the grave, alleges her stepfather Jim Schmidt. As the stressful search for fiancé-turned-fugitive Brian Laundrie heats up, those closest to Gabby can still feel her presence. Article continues below advertisement. On Sunday, Schmidt shared a photo of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Cassie Laundrie blasts parents over handling of Brian's whereabouts: LIVE UPDATES

A domestic abuse survivor knew Gabby Petito from her work at a nearby store visited the memorial for the victim at the Laundrie family’s home on Tuesday to drop off flowers. “She was one of my customers,” she told people as she held the flowers. “She was a sweetheart and she is just a free spirit and a wonderful human being, and it’s just a sick, tragic situation. My heart breaks for her and her family and friends.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Audacy

Audacy

36K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy