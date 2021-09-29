Dog the Bounty Hunter pitching TV show as he searches for Brian Laundrie: report

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding to his sixth wife, Francie Frane, saw as much drama as one of his eponymous reality shows. One guest at the Colorado ceremony said their tires had been slashed. Another said that a “mysterious pungent odor” remained in their car long after the party of 100 people ended. The couple upped the number of security guards and guard dogs present after they received an anonymous threat of paint-throwing to ruin the bride’s dress. Dog’s daughters, 22-year-old Bonnie and 28-year-old Cecily, were not invited to the ceremony. A schism between Dog, legal name Duane Chapman, and daughters has widened in recent months after Bonnie and Cecily accused their father of cheating on their mother Beth and making racist and homophobic remarks. Chapman had promised never to remarry after Beth died in 2019. Bonnie said Frane traveled on a plane while knowing she was infected with COVID-19.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO