Dog the Bounty Hunter pitching TV show as he searches for Brian Laundrie: report

By Vincent Barone
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Duane Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter, is reportedly pitching a new reality show while he attempts to track down Brian Laundrie — and some are questioning the timing of the show and his sudden burst of fame. Chapman is currently working with ​​Thinkfactory Media...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

