Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy McDonnell has died...A Democrat, McDonnell was the first female administrative and presiding judge on that common pleas court, which sits in Cleveland, and the recipient of a transplanted double-lung

 6 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy McDonnell, a 25-year common pleas judge and one of 34 judges on the county's common pleas general division bench, has died. She was 62 and passed away on Tues, Sept 28.

