Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center brings live theatre back to honor Hispanic heritage month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 19 months of no live production inside the theatre at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center , the show must go on.

"We get to be in one space together and share a live event- it is the most exciting thing because it's the most human way of connecting," expressed director James Bruenger-Arreguin.

For nearly two years, this way of connecting was non-existent. They are kicking off the season with a Hispanic heritage-themed play, but their COVID-19 policy is in full effect and you won't be able to get in without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

"What an exciting thing that we are opening this play during Hispanic Heritage month - I take that with such great honor- part of the reason why it matters to me as a Mexican-American is I want to dismantle the barriers that existed when I was growing up," said Arreguin.

Arreguin, a Mexican-American director born in Mexico raised in Colorado, is now making great strides in the world of theatre.

The players are opening with Guadalupe in the Guest Room , which touches on new beginnings, breaking barriers, and a realization that understanding doesn’t always require speaking the same language.

"Love that we are getting share a story about a Latina that is strong, that is powerful but is also beginning again and that journey is not really explored in media today," said Arreguin.

The play opens tomorrow, September 30 and runs through October 24.

For tickets and more information, head to their website .



