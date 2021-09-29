CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center brings live theatre back to honor Hispanic heritage month

By Jasmine Arenas
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBj39_0cCC9rSm00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 19 months of no live production inside the theatre at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center , the show must go on.

"We get to be in one space together and share a live event- it is the most exciting thing because it's the most human way of connecting," expressed director James Bruenger-Arreguin.

For nearly two years, this way of connecting was non-existent. They are kicking off the season with a Hispanic heritage-themed play, but their COVID-19 policy is in full effect and you won't be able to get in without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

"What an exciting thing that we are opening this play during Hispanic Heritage month - I take that with such great honor- part of the reason why it matters to me as a Mexican-American is I want to dismantle the barriers that existed when I was growing up," said Arreguin.

Arreguin, a Mexican-American director born in Mexico raised in Colorado, is now making great strides in the world of theatre.

The players are opening with Guadalupe in the Guest Room , which touches on new beginnings, breaking barriers, and a realization that understanding doesn’t always require speaking the same language.

"Love that we are getting share a story about a Latina that is strong, that is powerful but is also beginning again and that journey is not really explored in media today," said Arreguin.

The play opens tomorrow, September 30 and runs through October 24.

For tickets and more information, head to their website .

The post Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center brings live theatre back to honor Hispanic heritage month appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Group of men rebuild bathroom for Colorado Springs homeowner after viral video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- After a Colorado Springs contractor destroyed his work because of a payment dispute, the homeowner can now expect a happy ending. In September, Amber Trucke shared a now-viral video of contractors from Dream Home Remodels of Colorado taking a sledgehammer to her bathroom. Trucke told her contractors from Dream Home Remodel of The post Group of men rebuild bathroom for Colorado Springs homeowner after viral video appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Boo at the Zoo’ at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo returns October 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event starting October 16. The event features a unique trick-or-treating opportunity and Halloween festivities like a pumpkin patch and a haunted house. There will also be a "Ghoulish Graveyard" and "Pirates Cove." An elephant-sized amount of candy will be handed The post ‘Boo at the Zoo’ at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo returns October 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D20 elementary schools participates in National Walk to School Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- District 20 parent Rebecca Wilson saw an opportunity and went for it. After learning online that National Walk to School Day was approaching, she decided to make it a community event in Colorado Springs. “You know, just that spirit of belonging, especially with missing out on so much, I think parents The post D20 elementary schools participates in National Walk to School Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police’s newly re-launched Community Academy reaches thousands

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has launched a newly re-structured "Community Academy." According to CSPD, the Community Academy program is designed to educate community members about police officers, policies and procedures of the department, and the community member’s role in the interaction of community members and police through a series of classes. Traditionally, Community Academy was a 12-week-in-person The post Colorado Springs Police’s newly re-launched Community Academy reaches thousands appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Center, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
KRDO News Channel 13

CSPD issue shelter-in-place for 6000 block of Maroon Mesa Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a shelter-in-place near Cottonwood Creek Park. The shelter in place was issued at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday. According to CSPD, there is a barricaded suspect in the area of the 6000 block of Maroon Mesa Drive. Police say the suspect is wanted for a parole The post CSPD issue shelter-in-place for 6000 block of Maroon Mesa Dr. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$100,000 in federal funds awarded to help Pueblo School District 70 homeless students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Department of Education just awarded $100,000 in federal funds to help homeless child and youth in Pueblo School District 70. The federal fund was awarded because of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which provides assistance to homeless child and youth considering the impact of COVID-19. This award The post $100,000 in federal funds awarded to help Pueblo School District 70 homeless students appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs rated some of the worst air quality of 2020 in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In 2020, 237.6 million Americans – more than 70% of the population – were exposed to more than a month of elevated levels of ozone and/or fine particulate pollution, according to Environment Colorado. Colorado Springs rates some of the worst air quality in the state over the course of 2020. Nearly The post Colorado Springs rated some of the worst air quality of 2020 in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Arts#Live Theatre#Hispanic Heritage#Mexican American
KRDO News Channel 13

Turtle murals to help slow down traffic in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Artists are painting turtles on El Paso Boulevard and Washington Ave. in Manitou Springs in an effort to slow down traffic near the crosswalk. The “Turtle Crossing” Street Safety Pilot Project Mural Installation is going on until Friday, October 8. As part of #ArtsOctober, local artists are coming together to The post Turtle murals to help slow down traffic in Manitou Springs appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Arts Month’ 2021 kicks off Friday, hosted by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Arts Month starts Friday, highlighting local artists sharing multicultural art and providing new opportunities for cultural enrichment. Now in its eighth year, the annual event is hosted by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and focuses on art and artists in El Paso and Teller counties. The post ‘Arts Month’ 2021 kicks off Friday, hosted by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bear Creek Dog Park temporary closure begins today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Starting today the El Paso County Community Services Department will close Bear Creek Dog Park for maintenance. The closure will last through October 10th. Crews will work on forestry maintenance, trail restoration and drainage improvements during the closure. There are other dog parks citizens can utilize during the closure. El Paso The post Bear Creek Dog Park temporary closure begins today appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

3,000+ volunteers serving the Pikes Peak Region today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, October 2nd, COSILoveYou is hosting the 7th annual CityServe Day event. CityServe Day is a no-strings-attached, city-wide day of service where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” According to COSILoveYou, this event is meant to be a starting place, inspiring the community to be engaged with needs The post 3,000+ volunteers serving the Pikes Peak Region today appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo pushes to meet multi-million dollar fundraising goal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) credits generous donors with contributing $12 million to support a variety of zoo improvements, but with a goal of $13.5 million, zoo representatives are still hoping to make the final push. The campaign is called "ELEVATE," with an overall goal of lifting the zoo experience and The post Cheyenne Mountain Zoo pushes to meet multi-million dollar fundraising goal appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers set to deliver State of the City in October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is set to deliver his State of the City in October. On Friday, October 15, Suthers will deliver his seventh address at the Broadmoor. According to the Mayor's office, the speech will cover the city's resiliency throughout the pandemic, infrastructure, economic improvements, as well as The post Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers set to deliver State of the City in October appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Members of “Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River” are coordinating a cleanup on Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The water is low and the trash has accumulated so it is time to start the cleanup of the Arkansas River corridor. Members of “Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River” are coordinating a cleanup on Saturday, October 2nd starting at 10 a.m. The Parks and Recreation is inviting southern Coloradans to come The post Members of “Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River” are coordinating a cleanup on Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
ARKANSAS STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Chapel Hills Mall extends community vaccination availability

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Coloradans looking to get a first, second or booster vaccine shot can rely on the Chapel Hills Mall drive-thru vaccination site. The original closing date for the site was set for September 30th. The site will have the capacity to distribute 1,000 shots each day through October 3rd. After that the The post Chapel Hills Mall extends community vaccination availability appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CPW releases thousands of genetically unique cutthroat trout on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists released hundreds of fish into the wild on Pikes Peak. Tuesday, trucks carrying genetically unique Hayden Creek cutthroat trout made their way up Pikes Peak. From there, CPW aquatic biologists and staff packed up the fish and hiked through rain and snow to stock The post CPW releases thousands of genetically unique cutthroat trout on Pikes Peak appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rare mountain tapir passes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the rare mountain tapir at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo passed away Tuesday. According to the zoo, Carlotta was one of only seven mountain tapir in the U.S. CMZoo said studying Carlotta throughout her life contributed to the care of all mountain tapir in human care. Michelle Salido, the The post Rare mountain tapir passes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Vaccinations at Chapel Hills Mall to drop from 1,000 per day to 250 per day starting Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting this Sunday, the large vaccination site at the Chapel Hills Mall will offer fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses per day. Currently, the clinic offers up to 1,000 doses per day, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Sunday onward, that will drop to a maximum of 250 doses per day. The clinic at the mall offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy