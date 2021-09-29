Letter to Editor
I believe that the year 2020 proved, that even in the face of a global pandemic, our community is strong and can come together in a time of need. In February of 2020, the news was full of fear-inducing headlines about an unknown and potentially dangerous virus. COVID-19 became a significant event in March of 2020. I remember driving to work, noticing the empty streets and the worried looks on some people's faces. None of us knew what was to come from it.
