Letter to Editor

The Majority of pet owners love their pets and treat them like part of the family. However there are plenty of people out in the world who are awful to animals. Different countries and even different states here in the U.S. have different laws when it comes to animals and cruelty against them. As it turns out Idaho is pretty lax in that category, which if you ask me is atrocious. Many states make it a priority to ensure animals are safe in their homes, while others are less concerned about animal safety.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO