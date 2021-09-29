Tough weekend for Lady Indian Mustangs

It was a tough two days for the Arickaree-Woodlin Lady Indians. The volleyball team hosted seventh ranked Stratton last Friday for Arickaree-Woodlin Homecoming festivities. The Lady Eagles got off to a strong start, cruising through the first two sets 25-8 and 25-12. The Lady Indian Mustangs came out on a mission in the third set and picked up the 25-19 win. Trying to force a fifth set, Arickaree-Woodlin did all they could in the fourth, but came up just short in the 22-25 loss. Stats were not available.