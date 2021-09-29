Lady Bulldogs place fifth at Akron Invite

The Otis netters had a full week of practice before finally getting onto the court during Saturday’s Akron Invitational. The Lady Bulldogs finally got underway with their first match of last week in an early morning game against the Lady Rams of Akron in the opening pool play game. Otis wound up down after two tough sets, 23-25 and 22-25, but didn’t get defeated. The Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 25-17 win in the third, but wasn’t able to muster up any more wins. Akron took the fourth set 25-19, handing Otis the loss. Tournament stats were unavailable.