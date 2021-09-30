Elizabeth Holmes' Former Assistant 'Did Not See Any Cruel Behavior' From Theranos Founder's Business Partner-Turned-Secret Boyfriend Sunny Balwani

Hello there! Elizabeth Holmes is in a committed relationship and has a cute baby, while the rest of us can’t even get a text back! ICYMI, Elizabeth, lover of black turtlenecks, was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in summer 2018. All thanks to allegedly hustling, scamming, and bamboozling the entire world (but especially poor Walgreens) by claiming her company Theranos could run medical tests using a single drop of blood.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO