Machine Gun Kelly had a rough day at the office while performing at a recent festival. On Saturday (Sept. 25), MGK performed a set at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky., but footage from the event shows the crowd turning on the rapper-turned-rocker. In video captured from the crowd, Kelly performs one of his recent alternative tracks to a seemingly unenthused audience. In fact, many people watching the show have their middle fingers up, flipping off the Ohio native while he performs. As the song ends, he is showered with boos. Kelly tries to get the crowd into it as he transitions into another track.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO