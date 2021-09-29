CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Maverick briefs: For now, Powell set to start alongside Porzingis

By Eddie Sefko
 7 days ago
After just two days of training camp, all things remain fluid for the Mavericks. That said, Jason Kidd said his starting lineup already has started to take shape. Kidd brought the Mavericks together on a couple occasions this week and had some candid conversations about roles. The bottom line is that – for now – Dwight Powell is the starter alongside Kristaps Porzingis at the two big positions, center and power forward.

Kristaps Porzingis is looking ahead

There were many things I was looking forward to heading into my first media day, but the biggest one was getting to hear from Kristaps Porzingis. He had a rough ending to last season and his name was tossed around quite a bit in the news. I had no idea what to expect, but this was the first time I’d get to hear from him since the start of this new Nico-Kidd era. I’m going to touch on my takeaways from Porzingis’ answers, the question I was able to ask him, my thoughts on Kidd saying Porzingis will start the season at the four, and how I’m feeling about the current state of the Mavs as the season is right around the corner.
DFW Community News

Doncic, Marjanovic lead Mavs to 111-101 win over Jazz

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis gave the fans a taste of what they wanted. So did Boban Marjanovic. The Dallas Mavericks’ one-two punch of Doncic and Porzingis only played in the first half of Wednesday’s preseason opener against Utah. But it was more than enough to help the Mavs upend the Jazz, 111-101, at American Airlines Center.
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
