Maverick briefs: For now, Powell set to start alongside Porzingis
After just two days of training camp, all things remain fluid for the Mavericks. That said, Jason Kidd said his starting lineup already has started to take shape. Kidd brought the Mavericks together on a couple occasions this week and had some candid conversations about roles. The bottom line is that – for now – Dwight Powell is the starter alongside Kristaps Porzingis at the two big positions, center and power forward.uptown.bubblelife.com
