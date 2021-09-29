CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We Know About the Laundrie Family Camping Trip Taken After Brian Came Home Without Gabby Petito

Cover picture for the articleMystery surrounds Brian Laundrie’s Labor Day trip with his parents to a popular campsite off the Florida coast, about 75 miles from their home in North Port. It’s been confirmed the family went camping at Fort De Soto Park, one week before the family of Gabby Petito reported her missing, and questions are being raised about why the family went camping after Brian came home without his fiance.

RELATIONSHIPS
