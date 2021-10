Coronation Street Spoilers shows that there will be some problems between Freda and Gemma in upcoming episodes. As viewers know, Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) has been learning sign language in order to help raise her deaf child. Freda has been helping with the process of teaching Gemma about deaf culture and sign language. The two have grown closer as time went along but they are going to bump heads over Aled in upcoming episodes as they see things differently.

