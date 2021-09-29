Vecna Robotics’ Latest Cloud Release Delivers Industry’s Fastest and Safest Autonomous Mobile Robots

After 25+ years in business, JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, is making available the benefits of its expertise in a series of free Buyer’s Guides designed to help new and existing customers make the right decisions in optimizing their operations for maximum efficiency and productivity. The fourth guide in the series outlines the five steps to scanner success and covers the many aspects of choosing and buying the right barcode scanning equipment. The new JLT scanner guide is available for free download here: https://jltmobile.com/free-guides-and-webinars/five-steps-to-scanner-success/.

