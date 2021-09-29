Vecna Robotics’ Latest Cloud Release Delivers Industry’s Fastest and Safest Autonomous Mobile Robots
Vecna Robotics, the leader in pallet-handling autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and workflow orchestration, announced at PACK EXPO its latest innovation designed to deliver the best AMR performance in the industry. The new Mark 3 software release helps warehouse, distribution and manufacturing organizations double fleet performance to improve efficiency and throughput, while continuing to exceed industry safety standards.www.dcvelocity.com
