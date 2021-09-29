CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Vecna Robotics’ Latest Cloud Release Delivers Industry’s Fastest and Safest Autonomous Mobile Robots

dcvelocity.com
 9 days ago

Vecna Robotics, the leader in pallet-handling autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and workflow orchestration, announced at PACK EXPO its latest innovation designed to deliver the best AMR performance in the industry. The new Mark 3 software release helps warehouse, distribution and manufacturing organizations double fleet performance to improve efficiency and throughput, while continuing to exceed industry safety standards.

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Scaffolding robot buttresses tipping construction industry

Did you know there's a $50 billion global scaffolding industry? Nearly all of it is put up manually. That makes scaffolding, the exterior structure used during building and maintenance, a prime target for automation. A company called Kewazo is finding success with a materials handling robot aimed at scaffolding installation called Liftbot. The company just closed $5 million in Series A funding and joins a growing pack of robotics developers taking aim at construction.
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Cleanliness sensor helps autonomous robots find dirty areas to clean

A sensor that lets autonomous robots assess an area’s cleanliness could help in the fight against Covid-19 in public spaces. Developed by researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the sensor works by pressing a white adhesive tape onto the floor and scanning for dirt particles in the tape.
ELECTRONICS
roboticsbusinessreview.com

RBR50 Spotlight – QLayers’s Robotic Industrial Painting Solution

QLayers Transforms Manual Method of Coating Large Industrial Surfaces. Innovation Class: Applications & Markets Innovation. Thanks to QLayers, coating large-scale industrial surfaces is becoming a controlled, efficient, and safe process. Description:. In February 2021, QLayers launched its 10Q painting robot that is designed to coat large industrial surfaces. The semi-autonomous...
ENGINEERING
Philadelphia Business Journal

Burro raises $10.9M Series A, plans to quintuple autonomous fleet of robots

Agricultural tech startup Burro raised a $10.9 million Series A round to grow its fleet of 100 autonomous robots to 500. Toyota Ventures and S2G Ventures, a fund specializing in investing in food and agriculture, led the round. F-Prime Capital, the Cibus Enterprise Fund, and existing investors like Radicle Growth and ffVC also participated. Formerly known as Augean Robotics, Burro has raised about $15 million since 2017, CEO Charlie Andersen said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robots#Vecna Robotics#Safest Autonomous Mobile#Amr#Peerless Research Group
thedallasnews.net

Mobile Robotics Market Report by Global Size 2021 by Research Objectives, Investment Scenario, Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry, Key Trends by Regions, Share and Revenue Forecast by 2027

The analysis looks at a variety of elements in the global market, including production capacity, demand, product innovations, revenue generation, and sales. The worldwide Mobile Robotics market report includes forecasts based on detailed research as well as an estimate of the industry's evolution based on previous studies. The research gives a thorough market analysis for the time period under consideration. The market is divided into various segments, each of which includes an in-depth study of the competition as well as a list of the major players.
MARKETS
just-auto.com

Kodiak Robotics unveils new autonomous truck

Kodiak Robotics, a self driving trucking company, announced its fourth-generation autonomous truck. This new truck will feature Luminar’s Iris LiDAR, ZF Full Range Radar, Hesai 360-degree scanning LiDARs for side- and rear-view detection, Cummins X15TM Series engines, Bridgestone Americas smart sensing tyre technology, and the Nvidia Drive platform. The trucks...
TECHNOLOGY
Stuff.tv

Amazon Astro is an autonomous robot for the home – coming this year

After four years’ work, Amazon has debuted its own autonomous robot for the home called Astro.. It has a periscope camera and pulls together a whole bunch of technologies. The device has a screen which shows its eyes for non-verbal communication and looks like an Echo Show 10 with large vacuum-cleaner style wheels.
ELECTRONICS
verdictfoodservice.com

Bear Flag Robotics Introduces Autonomous Tractor Solution for Farming

Concept: San Francisco agtech startup Bear Flag Robotics has introduced an autonomous tractor solution for farming. When retrofitted with existing tractors, it turns them into autonomous tractors. The startup aims to provide solutions for labor shortages, increasing production costs, and tight operation windows. Nature of Disruption: The tractor automation technology...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Software
mobileworldlive.com

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Justin has the lowdown from our latest Themed Week on Private 5G, as operators and enterprises assess their role in managing dedicated next-generation networks. Elsewhere, Kavit gets up close and personal with Astro, Amazon’s home robot, and Yanitsa rounds up the action from MWC Africa.
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

New ROEQ Top Module Enables MiR Robots to Transport 1.5 tons of Cargo

Vissenbjerg, Denmark, October 5th 2021: Widespread labor shortages and phenomenal growth in the online retail sector places enormous pressure on warehouse, logistics, and manufacturing facilities to maximize their existing automation investments. Increasing throughput and productivity for goods transportation applications means doing more with less. By boosting autonomous mobile robot (AMR)...
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Special Report – Minimizing Risk Through E-commerce Fulfillment Network Design

In this unprecedented environment, companies with e-commerce fulfillment solutions have been able to keep their operations running and customers satisfied. However, whether a start-up or traditional supply chain adding a new channel, engineering an e-commerce fulfillment operation can be difficult. Download our special report –Minimize Risk with E-commerce Network Design – and learn the best practices being implemented to create a flexible e-commerce fulfillment operation.
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Western Pacific Storage Solutions taps 18-year supply chain veteran to lead Engineering team.

Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 – Western Pacific Storage Solutions (WPSS.com) announced today that it has hired veteran supply chain engineer Chuck Johnson to lead its Engineering department. As director of engineering, Johnson brings a deep, eighteen-year background in supply chain engineering project management and product development and will oversee the Western Pacific engineering team, widely respected throughout the industry. Past director of engineering, Noel Toquero, is excited to become Senior Estimating and R&D Engineer.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Roehm Partners with FourKites to Offer Customers Unprecedented Real-Time Visibility into Shipments

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, and Roehm, one of the world’s leading suppliers of methacrylate chemicals, announced that Roehm customers now have access to FourKites’ superior real-time tracking and analytics capabilities for shipments across the US and Canada. Roehm’s chemical products are used by the world’s top manufacturers in automotive, aviation, construction, consumer electronics and healthcare. Roehm chose FourKites based on its leading network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms; its superior multimodal, end-to-end capabilities; its track record of customer-driven innovation and customization; and its unmatched ability to bring together internal and ecosystem stakeholders to collaborate on supply chain optimization.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Five Steps to Scanner Success

After 25+ years in business, JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, is making available the benefits of its expertise in a series of free Buyer’s Guides designed to help new and existing customers make the right decisions in optimizing their operations for maximum efficiency and productivity. The fourth guide in the series outlines the five steps to scanner success and covers the many aspects of choosing and buying the right barcode scanning equipment. The new JLT scanner guide is available for free download here: https://jltmobile.com/free-guides-and-webinars/five-steps-to-scanner-success/.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Descartes Unveils AI and Machine Learning Enhancements to Routing, Mobile & Telematics Suite

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, unveiled artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-based enhancements to its Routing Mobile & Telematics suite. The enhancements help customers achieve outstanding optimization results and learn from real-world outcomes to maximize fleet performance. “Descartes has a long history...
SOFTWARE
Photonics.com

Industrial Robot

The IRB 920T robot from ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. expands the SCARA robot range for faster, higher-precision assembly, picking, and handling tasks. With a cycle time of 0.29 seconds and a weight of 24 kg, the IRB 920T is faster and lighter than other SCARA robots in its class, enabling more products to be produced per hour. With a maximum payload of 6 kg and a choice of variants offering reaches of 450, 550, and 650 mm, it can be installed throughout production lines to handle a variety of items, from single components through to assembled products.
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

Warehouse automation, delivery robot markets poised for growth

The drive toward logistics automation continues, with two recent studies predicting strong growth in demand for warehouse automation equipment and delivery robots over the next five to 10 years. A report from global technology market researcher Interact Analysis predicts the warehouse automation market will grow from a value of $29.6...
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

TruckLabs Raises $15M Series A to Bring Aerodynamic, Fuel-Saving Device to Millions more Trucks

TruckLabs, a technology company helping transform the trucking industry, announced today that it has raised a $15 million Series A round to fund the continued growth of its product suite that empowers fleets to improve their operational performance by boosting fuel efficiency, increasing driver engagement, and reducing carbon emissions. The oversubscribed funding round was co-led by returning investors Calibrate Ventures, Autotech Ventures, and Uncork Capital. To date, TruckLabs has raised $24 million total in venture capital funding.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy