WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Eastern named top team in conference preseason poll

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjjyq_0cCC3ZPi00
DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoEastern's Shanequa Henry was named as a preseason all-conference team member, and the Lady Mountaineers were chosen as the top returning team in the OCAC conference.

The Lady Mountaineers are making waves before they even return to the court.

Eastern Oklahoma State College’s women’s basketball team was named as the top-returning team in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference’s preseason rankings, and one player was named to preseason all-conference honors.

The Lady Mountaineers are coming off an 18-5 season that saw them earn both regular season and conference tournament titles — the first in more than two decades — as well as Eastern’s first appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament since 2001.

After qualifying for the national tournament last season, coach Al Davis expressed his excitement and pride for the historic feats his team was able to accomplish.

“We have been through a lot,” Davis said. “They work so hard, and I just wanted this for them. It’s not about me, it’s about them…They’ve stayed together, they’ve worked hard, and I’m so proud of them.”

And it’s those accomplishments that helped lead to Eastern being named as the preseason No. 1 team, as ranked by OCAC coaches. The vote put the Lady Mountaineers ahead of Murray State, Seminole State, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and Redlands to round out the top five.

In addition to the team ranking honor, Eastern’s Shanequa Henry was also named as an OCAC Preseason All-Conference team member.

Henry averaged 13.2 points per game last season, including going 25.3 percent from beyond the arc. She also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and two steals per game.

She is joined by Seminole State’s Amaya Gordan, Murray State’s Alajah Stewart, Redlands’ Flaka Ortiz, and NEO’s Kristina Ekofo.

Eastern will return to the hardwood on Sunday, with an exhibition matchup at the Coffeyville Jamboree in Coffeyville, Kansas. The Lady Mountaineers will open up their season on Nov. 1.

Here is the complete OCAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll:

1. Eastern Oklahoma State College

2. Murray State College

3. Seminole State College

4. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

5. Redlands Community College

6. Connors State College

7. Northern Oklahoma College-Enid

8. Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa

9. Western Oklahoma State College

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

