BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and the Yankees will meet in Tuesday night’s Wild Card game at Fenway Park, a one-game playoff to determine which team will move on to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. A certain someone who had a key swing in a one-game playoff between the two rivals back in 1978 will be in reportedly attendance. That would be Bucky “Bleeping” Dent, as he is known in Boston. The former Yankees shortstop who ended Boston’s postseason dreams 43 years ago will be at Fenway Park, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. There’s no word...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO