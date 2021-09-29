Mary Jane Janssen

Mary Jane “Jane” Janssen, age 83, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. Jane was born on May 2, 1938 in Little Chute. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth Jansen Verhagen. Jane was a graduate of St. John Catholic High School in Little Chute. On May 17, 1958 she married Joseph Janssen at St. John’s Catholic Church in Little Chute. In 1966 they moved to Manitowoc. Jane was employed at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Manitowoc Public School System, Manitowoc Clinic, and Holy Innocents Catholic Church retiring in 2003. Jane was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was very active in the church and her parish. At heart she was a dedicated mother and homemaker.