The Glitz and Glam 2021 fashion show and luncheon was presented Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach, where funds were raised for the Harry K Foundation. CraZy LadyZ! co-owners Jan Patterson-Hohman and Louise Reardon brought their boutique of unique and fun fashion attire for ladies to purchase. Attendees shopped for hats, handbags, shoes, scarves and accessories. The Harry K Foundation will receive 10 percent of the proceeds. The event also includes a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing, and a raffle for a $1,000 gift card to Atlantic Jewelers was drawn. Tish Brey, Freeman Foundation, Pathways to Success, Village Salon and Spa, and Pat Campbell-White were the local sponsors this year.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO