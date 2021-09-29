Weather with Ollie

Oliver Caldwell is 6 years old and crazy about all things weather. In August, his parents “finally” let him have his own social media channel, a parentally managed Instagram account where he shares daily hyperlocal weather forecasts from their home in downtown Woodstock. Each day, Ollie’s followers tune in for the Woodstock weather forecast and a current update outdoors, followed by his signature sign off, “That was the weather. My name is Ollie. Bye.” We enlisted the help of his parents, Michael and Katie, to get to know more about the rising star.