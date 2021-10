The United States Department of the Treasury has reported that state and local governments have made more than 1.4 million Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) payments to households and have distributed $7.7 billion since January to support the housing stability of vulnerable renters. Grantees of the ERA program increased the number of households served to more than 420,000 in August, up from 340,000 in July. More than $2.3 billion in rental assistance was distributed in August, which represents roughly three times the amount spent in May. While many jurisdictions have more work to do to meet the urgent demand for this relief in their communities, grantees saw significant growth in August—particularly among state and local agencies that adopted the Treasury’s recommended best practices.

