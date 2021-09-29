CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(NEW MUSIC) Kyle The Hooligan Releases New Catchy Single, “I Like What I Like” featuring Paris Bryant

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle The Hooligan is the newest act in rap set to take the scene by storm. He’s here today with his new catchy single, “I Like What I Like” featuring Cinematic Music signee Paris Bryant. The pair join forces to brag about being a magnet to the ladies and having no remorse about it. Kyle raps about losing friends, cutting off leeches, and having options when it comes to women; while Paris Bryant boasts about a woman choosing him over the next guy.

