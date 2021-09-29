(NEW MUSIC) Kyle The Hooligan Releases New Catchy Single, “I Like What I Like” featuring Paris Bryant
Kyle The Hooligan is the newest act in rap set to take the scene by storm. He’s here today with his new catchy single, “I Like What I Like” featuring Cinematic Music signee Paris Bryant. The pair join forces to brag about being a magnet to the ladies and having no remorse about it. Kyle raps about losing friends, cutting off leeches, and having options when it comes to women; while Paris Bryant boasts about a woman choosing him over the next guy.thisis50.com
