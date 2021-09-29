Essential Inter-State Family Vacation Checklist You Shouldn’t Go Without

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kevin. It’s about work and vacations. Hi Jaime. My wife and I were taking our first vacation in two years. She is always working and brings her work home with her every night. I was looking forward to having her all to myself. As soon as we got to the hotel, a bell goes off on my wife’s computer. She runs right over and is immediately caught up in a work e-mail . . . on vacation. I said, “this isn’t going to be a thing all weekend is it?” She said, “Sorry, it was just this one thing.” I see how many messages she always gets and knew this wasn’t just a “one thing.” So, when she was in the bathroom, I turned the work email notifications off. I knew that she needed the down time and was doing her a favor she couldn’t recognize. We proceeded to have an amazing and relaxing weekend! That first night back, she is super-pissed at me as she realizes how many e-mails she missed. She said that I am not to touch her stuff and that I sabotaged her from getting her work done. I tried to let her see that I actually saved her. Now, she is stressed like we never even took a vacation and our relationship has taken a hit. Am I the jerk she says I am for what I did? Thanks for using this as your dilemma Jaime ~ Kevin.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO