CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The First Signs of Winter and Christmas Were Spotted Wednesday in New Hampshire

By Jadd
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For some Granite Staters, this will be welcome and exciting news. From the time skiing closes down usually every mid-March or later, depending on the snow totals for the season, all the way until the first impactful snowfall of the following season, avid skiiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, and the like count down the days (and temperatures) until they'll be able to strap on their equipment once again.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

This Train Ride Will Have You See The Best of Maine Fall Foliage This Season

These next few weekends will be a prime time to check out the fall foliage of Maine before the colors start fading and the leaves start dropping. Take the ultimate fall foliage tour with the special tour on the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad event happening for the next few weekends in October. This Saturday, October 9th, you'll be able to take a two-hour train ride starting in Belfast to see the beautiful colors of the Maine fall season.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Hey Maine – Here’s What A Green Porch Light Means

People have always used certain colors to mean certain things. Teal pumpkins indicate that the house offers a trick-or-treat item that is safe for kids with allergies. Blue pumpkins indicate a house in friendly to those with autism. But, what about a green porch light? What does that indicate?. According...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
102.9 WBLM

Private Island in Casco Bay, Maine Sells For $7 Million to Motivational Speaker

An 86-acre private island In Casco Bay has sold for $7 million to a popular motivational speaker from California. According to Maine Biz, the property was listed for just 48 days before it was bought by motivational speaker Ed Mylett. He got a deal at $7 million with the listed price was $10.5 million. Here's a quick video of one of Mylett's motivational speeches, "You Are Destined For Greatness."
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Have You Gotten That Sweet Maine Absentee Ballot Yet? Here’s How.

Good, bad, or indifferent, it's that time of year again. I doubt I'm the only one that feels this way, but if there's one thing I generally hate about voting, other than the obvious political bull cookies, it's having to go stand in line to vote. Over the years it's gotten better with all the early voting, etc... But it's something none of us should ever ignore.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

The ‘Welcome to Maine’ Boys Go Viral With Bass Fishing Video

It's weird, but I always learn something new from these knuckleheads. Troy and Mark were on Sebago Lake fishing. Well, sorta fishing, and definitely drinking. Open water fishing happens from April 1 to September 30. The limit from April 1 to June 20 is 1 fishing bag limit with a minimum of 12 inches. Yes, the boys made jokes about inches. And yes, the fishing season is over - so file this under.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

A Lost Dog’s Incredible 80-Day Journey Through New Hampshire and Massachusetts to Get Home

This may be life imitating art in the loudest form. Do you remember the Homeward Bound movies that Disney released back in the 90s, the first of which (The Incredible Journey) was a remake of a 1963 movie, which was adapted from a book called The Incredible Journey? The three main characters, which were pets voiced by Don Ameche, Michael J. Fox, and Sally Field, go on a cross-country adventure in an attempt to return home after getting lost.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Brown
102.9 WBLM

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in New Hampshire Is a Beautiful Estate of Luxury

Just because I love looking at real estate, I spend a lot of time searching for properties that I currently can't afford. (You notice that I said, "currently" can't afford... because .... ya never know.) Today, I came across this estate pretty darn close by in North Hampton that is the most expensive home in all of New Hampshire currently offered. It has a name, Runnymede, which according to Wikipedia means;
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Christmas#Mount Washington Weather
102.9 WBLM

25 of the Best Names For Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked

Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Chinese Media Blames Maine Lobster For COVID-19 Pandemic

There is no doubt that, since the first cases were diagnosed in the fall / winter of 2019, the global COVID-19 pandemic has been a rollercoaster ride. Even when we completely set aside some of the wild conspiracy theories, every few days we hear something crazy about the virus, how it is spread (or not spread), the symptoms, and even its origin.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
102.9 WBLM

Do You Dare To Drive Maine’s Most Haunted Road?

My dad was a fan of the old country legends like Johnny Cash, Johnny Horton (who doesn’t like the “Battle of New Orleans?) and Dick Curless. I must admit after you hear their songs over and over you end up singing along right? Little did I know there was some truth into the song “Tombstone Every Mile”.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Hey Lazy Mainers! No Cooking This Thanksgiving If You Can Swallow This Soda

After a decade off the shelves, Jones Soda revives something that has been missed. Wait, has it been missed?. Have you ever had Jones Soda? They are famous for having some pretty funky flavors. According to AdWeek, they have flavors like Bug Juice and Blue Bubblegum. But for years, they were most known for the Turkey and Gravy soda just before the big day in November.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy