FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) employee is offering classes on how to preserve food. According to Sarah Lewis, Family and Community Development Agent for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, she got the idea for these classes from switching to online education due to the pandemic. Lewis said, “When the Pandemic started I switched a lot of, many of us did, I switched to online and discovered that it was actually both super fun, and there were a lot of people that liked for me to be offering classes just from my home kitchen. So even while I start doing some in-person stuff, I’m going to keep doing these online courses.”

1 DAY AGO