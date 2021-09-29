Evening Edition: Pentagon Testimony Contradicts President Biden

The second day of testimony from Pentagon officials that seems to contradict what President Biden has said about the advice he received on the exit from Afghanistan. Also, it was the second time General Mark Milley described the twenty year war as a ‘strategic failure’ and this time he points out the Taliban has still not broken off ties with al-Qaeda. FOX’s John Saucier speaks to FOX’s Lucas Tomlinson, at the Pentagon, about what we have learned from the two days of testimony.