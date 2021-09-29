CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evening Edition: Pentagon Testimony Contradicts President Biden

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second day of testimony from Pentagon officials that seems to contradict what President Biden has said about the advice he received on the exit from Afghanistan. Also, it was the second time General Mark Milley described the twenty year war as a ‘strategic failure’ and this time he points out the Taliban has still not broken off ties with al-Qaeda. FOX’s John Saucier speaks to FOX’s Lucas Tomlinson, at the Pentagon, about what we have learned from the two days of testimony.

Washington Post

Nikki Haley and the biggest GOP flip-flops on Trump post-Jan. 6, ranked

The story of Jan. 6 wound up being an entirely familiar exercise in the modern GOP. Republicans felt emboldened to speak out against President Donald Trump when they believed he had finally gone too far, only to find out the base very much disagreed. So they had to scurry to put the party back together — Trump and all — by softening or disowning their initial verdicts.
Daily News-Record

Our Military Leaders Confirm: Biden Misled America

After two days of testimony by our military commanders on the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, here is what we have learned: Joe Biden is (as the president once termed a skeptical town hall attendee) "a lying, dog-faced pony soldier." In an interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos last...
Fox News

Biden’s Afghanistan decisions caused aircraft to depart with empty seats while abandoning over 100,000 Afghan

Airplanes repeatedly left Kabul with empty seats during the evacuation, yet more than 100 Americans and likely well over 100,000 Afghan allies were ultimately stranded in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, American officials stopped many prescreened Afghans with credible documents, including some U.S. residents, from boarding aircraft, while others that hadn’t been vetted...
New York Post

Taliban warns US against flyovers as Biden relies on ‘over the horizon’ ops

The Taliban is warning the United States against flying drones over their “sacred airspace,” to avoid “any negative consequences,” even as President Biden has said the US military now relies on “over the horizon” operations to counteract terrorism in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Twitter account released a statement accusing...
fox40jackson.com

Milley, Austin to face new round of Afghanistan questions in House hearing after contradicting Biden

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie are heading to the other side of Capitol Hill Wednesday for their second day of testimony on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan – this time, before the House Armed Services Committee.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

