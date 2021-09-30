CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bridgewater, MA

West Bridgewater field hockey goaltender Joelle Cameron succeeds with communication and an unyielding positive attitude

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunication is key for Joelle Cameron. The West Bridgewater goaltender is vocal in net, giving her teammates her takes of what she’s seeing across the entire field. “I talk to my teammates while I’m in net,” the Wildcat senior said. “I tell my teammates what I’m seeing, and how they can help me. I tell my teammates to watch for a certain player or watch for someone’s shot. I change the tone of my voice to help them understand how immediate the issue is.”

