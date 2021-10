As record levels of homeowner equity accrued in the past year, it might not be a “blanket backstop” to avoid foreclosures, according to Black Knight. The August Mortgage Monitor report showed a 7% share of forborne borrowers held under 10% equity in their homes, giving them a higher likelihood of being foreclosed upon. Additionally, borrowers with combined loan-to-value ratios below 60% face a 30% chance of being referred to foreclosure when they could involuntarily liquidate their home through a short sale, foreclosure sale or deed-in-lieu without losing their property outright.

