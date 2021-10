Snapdocs and Freddie Mac teamed up on a new program designed to push originators towards using digital mortgages and electronic promissory notes. The software aims to address some of the key issues that have hindered the adoption of eMortgages and eNotes, such as the unique technical components required to store and manage the note, the variability in counterparties' digital closing acceptance policies and the complexity of implementing and managing the process changes required.

