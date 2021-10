An animal nutrition expert says the 2021 weather has created a wide variety of quality in corn silage. Dr. Joel Pankowski with Arm and Hammer Animal Health tells Brownfield the rain patterns were variable, especially around the Great Lakes states. “Differences in rain patterns meant different growth patterns, differences in the timing of planting, so we’re going to see digestibilities that are probably lower than we’ve seen in the past. The good news is the starch values are going to be a little higher. There’s a lot of grain in this corn silage from what we’re hearing.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO